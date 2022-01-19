Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Ambulances wait hours with patients at California hospitals

items.[0].image.alt
23ABC News
File Image of Ambulance
Ambulance (FILE)
Posted at 3:44 PM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 18:44:26-05

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KERO) — Emergency health workers in California say they're waiting hours to transfer patients from ambulances to hospital emergency rooms due to chronic delays worsened by the nearly two-year coronavirus pandemic.

During a state legislative hearing, first responders on Wednesday said taking more than 20 minutes to receive a patient at a hospital emergency room isn’t good for the patient and impedes their ability to head out on new emergency calls.

Doctors say delays in lab work and insurance authorizations contribute to the hospital bottleneck. They also say too many non-urgent patients are seeking emergency room care.

California is grappling with a rise in hospitalizations following a spike in coronavirus infections that began late last month.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA