Antigen tests to be provided for free at three SLO County COVID-19 testing sites

Access to COVID-19 testing on the Central Coast continues to expand.

No-cost antigen tests will now be offered to those who need them beginning this week at the county-run testing sites in San Luis Obispo, Grover Beach, and Paso Robles.

PCR testing will continue to be available at no cost at the locations as well.

“Since the pandemic began, we’ve been working toward a day when community members could easily access free and plentiful COVID-19 testing with results that are quickly available,” said San Luis Obispo County Public Health PIO Tom Cuddy.

Antigen test results come back faster than the PCR tests, typically about 30 minutes.

“If you think you’ve been exposed to someone who has COVID-19 or if you have any symptoms, whether that be a cough, a temperature, a fever, or a headache, please take a few minutes to get tested," said Cuddy. "You can be in and out of there in a matter of minutes.”

There are four testing sites currently open in the county, however, Morro Bay’s site will be shut down on March 30.

"We are closing the Morro Bay testing site due to a significant decrease in demand for that site," said Cuddy. "We have three other sites that we’re operating and we’re open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.”

San Luis Obispo County Public Health advises those that are symptomatic and get a negative result from an antigen test to get a PCR test as well.

