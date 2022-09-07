SLO County COVID-19 cases drop week of Labor Day

COVID-19 cases are declining in San Luis Obispo County, according to data released by the public health department Wednesday.

Active cases have dropped by more than 150 in one week.

Health officials recorded 183 new COVID-19 cases across the county. The total active cases on Wednesday was 213, down from 364 cases one week prior.

The fewest cases were recorded on Sept. 3-6, during Labor Day weekend and the following day.

The average daily case count is down to 40.

7 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, including one person in the ICU.

3 more county residents have died from COVID-19, bringing up the total number to 545 deaths since the pandemic began.

County public health officials say a booster created to protect against the Omicron variant will be available at local pharmacies, doctors' offices and mobile clinics in the next few weeks.