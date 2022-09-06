COVID-19 Omicron Boosters to become available in San Luis Obispo County

Updated COVID-19 booster vaccines that specifically protect against the Omicron variant will soon be available in San Luis Obispo County, local health officials announced Tuesday.

Two updated boosters will be available: a Moderna booster for ages 18 and older, and a Pfizer booster for ages 12 and older, according to the health department. Residents can get the updated booster vaccine two months after they complete the primary series of vaccines or receive a previous booster dose.

Children aged five through 11 can use get the current booster vaccine.

“Like the flu shot, this booster dose is updated to protect against the strains circulating right now,” Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer, said in a statement. “Staying up-to-date on your COVID-19 vaccine protection, along with getting your flu shot, is the best way to protect yourself this winter, protect your family as we look ahead to the holiday season, and do your part to help protect our community’s hospital capacity ahead of a possible winter surge.”

Health officials said updated booster vaccines will soon be available in local pharmacies, doctor's offices, and mobile clinics in the coming few weeks. But they did not specify exactly when they are available.

Residents can schedule an appointment on VaccineFinder.org or MyTurn.ca.gov.

KSBY has reached out to Santa Barbara County but has not received a response about updated booster vaccine availability in the county.

