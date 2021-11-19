Breakthrough of COVID-19 cases among the vaccinated and what the solution may be

According to Santa Barbara County health’s COVID-19 data, as of November 11th, 149 people who were fully vaccinated got COVID-19. In San Luis Obispo County, 23% of fully vaccinated people contracted the virus, which is a cumulative percentage since June of this year. But what might be the cause of these numbers?

“We do know from some data that the vaccine will wane over 6-9 months. Especially the older you get the more the vaccine will wane. People that are 65 will wane from 90% effective rate to 60% effective rate at around 6 months," said Dr. Thomas Vendegna, chief medical officer of French Hospital Medical Center.

Local health officials say there may be a solution to achieve a stronger COVID-19 immune response.

"The booster takes you back up to 90%. I highly recommend the booster especially for the older people," said Vendegna."

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said data is showing booster shots effectiveness.

"When we compare rates of COVID-19 disease, between those who are vaccinated with two doses, and those who have received a booster dose, the rate of disease is markedly lower. For those who received their booster shot, demonstrating our boosters are working," said Walensky.

As the holiday season nears, health officials say safety precautions will become increasingly important.

“We are going to possibly mingle with people who are unvaccinated," said Vendegna," So I really stress those other options such as wearing a mask and being outside, limit your gatherings to smaller gatherings especially if you know their vaccination rate."

In both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo County, the booster shot is available to all adults 18 years or older. Booster shot appointments can be made through this website.