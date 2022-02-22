Cal Poly reworks campus mask policy, lifts mandate for much of campus

Staff and students at Cal Poly no longer need to don a mask each time they head indoors, according to an announcement from the university's president.

The reworked policy, announced Friday, lifts the masking requirement for those who are fully vaccinated on campus, which includes 94.7% of the Cal Poly student population and 92.3% of faculty and staff.

A few exceptions are worth noting. Masks will still be required during class and labs, in healthcare settings and while riding the Mustang Shuttle.

Previously, the only exceptions to indoor masking were while eating, drinking or showering or in a private room with the door closed.

The university says that beginning Tuesday, Feb. 22, free N95 masks will be available on campus at the University Union, the Recreation Center and the Disability Resource Center.

Administrators say they amended their mask mandate after consulting with public health experts.

In an email that went out to the campus community, Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong said that an update about masking in classrooms and labs will likely be available on Wednesday, Feb. 23.