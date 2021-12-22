Watch

Cal State University will require COVID-19 boosters

Posted at 11:30 AM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 14:45:01-05

Cal state universities will now require booster shots for their spring 2022 term.

A press release today, from CSU school system, stated that faculty, staff, and students on university campuses will need to receive the booster shot in order to be considered fully vaccinated.

Those accessing university facilities must be vaccinated by Feb. 28, 2022 or six months after their final COVID-19 dose.

In the statement CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro said:
“Implementing the booster requirement now will help mitigate the potential spread of the variant on campuses as they repopulate in January after the winter break"

As mentioned before, students and staff can seek exemptions on medical and religious grounds.

This is a developing story check back for updates.

