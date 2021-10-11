Watch

California coronavirus death count tops 70,000 as cases fall

Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/AP
Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-sections through the viral genome, seen as black dots.
Posted at 12:27 PM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 15:27:05-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s coronavirus death toll has reached another once-unfathomable milestone: 70,000 people.

The mark recorded Monday by Johns Hopkins University is the highest in the country.

Texas is about 3,000 deaths behind.

The milestone comes as California is experiencing the lowest rate of new infection cases among all states.

That leaves California in a much better situation as it enters the colder months.

Cases began ticking up last October and by January, California was the country's epicenter for the virus.

California’s health secretary is Dr. Mark Ghaly and he told The Associated Press he does not expect California to repeat such a surge and that new stay-at-home orders aren't expected.

