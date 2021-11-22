Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

California COVID: Good case numbers but surge threat remains

items.[0].image.alt
Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/AP
Transmission electron microscopic image of an isolate from the first U.S. case of COVID-19, formerly known as 2019-nCoV. The spherical viral particles, colorized blue, contain cross-sections through the viral genome, seen as black dots.
Serious coronavirus-linked condition hit 285 US children
Posted at 3:15 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 18:15:24-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California now has one of the lowest coronavirus infection rates in the country. But Gov. Gavin Newsom is still warning of a potential surge in cases this winter.

Newsom said other states have seen increases in cases because people are lowering their guard.

Newsom urged people to wear masks and get vaccinated on Monday during a visit to a vaccination clinic in San Francisco.

California saw a deadly surge in coronavirus cases last winter. But that was before vaccines were available.

Now more than 75% of Californians 5 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA