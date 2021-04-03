California Department of Public Health releases new guidelines for indoor and outdoor gatherings

Today, the California Department of Public Health released new guidelines for indoor and outdoor gatherings and activities that will be effective on April 15.

They depend on which tier the county is in, and whether the attendees were tested recently for COVID-19, or if they show proof of their full vaccination.

In the purple tier, there are no indoor events or activities allowed.

In the red tier, the capacity is restricted to 10% of the building’s capacity or at maximum, 100 people total. However, if attendees show proof of a recent test or display proof of their vaccines, the capacity rises to 25%.

For the orange tier, it is 15% capacity or at maximum, 200 people. If proof of recent test or full vaccination is given by all attendees, it increases to 35%.

For the yellow tier, 25% capacity is allowed or at maximum, 300 people. But 50% capacity is allowed with proof of a recent test or vaccine.

These restrictions apply to venues with a capacity of up to 1,500 people.

For larger venues, with 1,501 people or more, testing or proof of vaccination will be required and for the red tier capacity is restricted to 20%.

In the orange tier, it is limited to 10% without proof of a recent test or vaccine, a maximum of 2,000 people, and if guests do have proof of a test or vaccine, the capacity increases to 35%.

In the yellow tier, capacity without proof is limited to 10% capacity or at a maximum of 2,000 people and the capacity increases to 50% with proof of test or full vaccination.