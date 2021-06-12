Watch

California governor signs orders to roll back virus rules

FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference on the campus of the California State University of Los Angeles in Los Angeles.
Posted at 8:04 PM, Jun 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-11 23:04:53-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed an executive order that will lift most of the state's coronavirus rules.

The order Newsom signed Friday takes effect Tuesday.

It will end the state's stay-at-home order and its various amendments.

Starting Tuesday, there will be no capacity limits or physical distancing requirements for businesses.

Fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks in most places.

Newsom said he will not end the statewide declaration of emergency.

That ensures the governor has the power to alter or suspend state laws in the future.

That has angered Republican lawmakers who say the declaration is unnecessary.

