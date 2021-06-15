California is set to lift mask mandate Tuesday

While California is set to re-open Tuesday, many businesses say some of the current regulations are still relatively confusing.

Governor Gavin Newsom said, “Moving beyond the blueprint, aligning with the CDC on masks mandates that all goes into effect midnight tonight."

After Governor Gavin Newsom announced that the mask mandate will be lifted, businesses have begun preparing for a complete re-opening.

Owner of Central Coast Surfboards Scott Smith said, “As soon as everything is lifted, we’re going back to normal business as usual.”

Habitat Home and Garden Interior Stylist Megan Onuskanych said, “Most people who come in if they’re vaccinated, we won’t require them to wear a mask.”

California businesses will no longer be required to social distance and will allow full capacity.

Owner of Burger Village Ashish Verma said, “We’re actually going to keep our masks on, we’re not going to force anybody to keep the mask on but whoever wants to, including me and my employees, we’re going to keep them on.”

Blue Mango Management Director of Operations Samantha Welch said, “We’re probably expecting to relax our requirements that guests must wear masks away from their table and when they enter the premises but we’re hoping for some better guidance from the state and local government.”

But even with the mandate, businesses plan on playing it safe regarding the CAL/OSHA rules and regulations.

Welch said, “We’re still going to require staff to wear masks because we’re not requiring our staffs to be vaccinated so we can’t guarantee that everybody is.”

Verma said, “We’re still going to keep our tables six feet apart, keep things the same as we have right now until we get a full understanding of how everything is going across.”

Smith said, “We’ll go by the rules but I’m hoping tomorrow we’ll be closer to back to normal than ever.”

Cal/OSHA will meet Thursday to discuss a plan that would allow vaccinated workers to no longer wear masks.

Cal/OSHA says unvaccinated workers should continue wearing masks indoors at work.