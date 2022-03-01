California lifting masking in schools, childcare facilities March 12

California is joining Washington and Oregon in lifting mask requirements over the next two weeks.

“We’re very pleased and optimistic about the direction we are now at,” said Santa Barbara Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Hilda Maldonado.

“Starting tomorrow, public indoor masking for unvaccinated and vaccinated is no longer required, it is strongly recommended,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary of California's Health and Human Services Agency.

The State of California is changing its masking guidelines for public indoor areas as well as in schools and childcare facilities.

“California is among the lowest pediatric hospitalizations compared to other states and this is in part about the important mitigation tools that we’ve equipped schools with throughout the school year,” Dr. Ghaly said.

Public indoor masking moves from required to strongly recommended for those vaccinated and unvaccinated beginning March 1.

Schools and childcare facilities are lifting the masking requirement on March 12.

“We’re just happy we’re here and our children can go back to what schools are about,” Maldonado said.

“In a day where we focus on masking, I want to take a moment to remind folks of the strength and benefits of vaccines that they do save lives, reduce transmission, and that they’ve been a key part of the success that has helped California have a winning formula compared to other large states,” Ghaly said.

The state is strongly recommending masking to protect others who may be vulnerable.

“We are cognizant of our families who may be immunocompromised and are feeling anxiety about what this new reality is going to look like,” Maldonado added.

Health care and long-term care facilities, jails, and prisons will continue to require masking.

The Atascadero Unified School District said it will be fully implementing this guidance on March 14, 2022. In the meantime, if there are any further official announcements that allow for an earlier legal adoption of mask choice in the classroom, then AUSD is fully ready to implement those immediately.

SLO County Public Health also made a statement regarding the announcement Monday, saying: