Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

California now has the nation's lowest virus transmission rate

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps Graphic
coronavirus
Posted at 6:41 AM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 09:41:25-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is seeing lower coronavirus transmission than other U.S. states as virus cases and hospitalizations decline following a summer surge.

The state is currently the only one experiencing “substantial” coronavirus transmission, the second-highest level on the CDC’s color-coded map.

So is Puerto Rico. In all other U.S. states, virus transmission is labeled as “high.”

State health experts say relatively high vaccination rates in California ahead of the arrival of the delta variant made a difference.

They say additional measures, such as masking, also helped stem the surge.

State data shows nearly 70 percent of eligible Californians are fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA