Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

California to require all schoolchildren to get COVID-19 shots

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
vaccine new.PNG
Posted at 10:26 AM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 13:31:19-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California has announced the nation's first coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that the mandate won't take effect until the COVID-19 vaccine has received final approval from the U.S. government for various grade levels.

The government has given final approval for the vaccine for anyone 16 and older.

Once final approval comes for anyone 12 and older, the state will mandate vaccines for students in seventh through 12th grades.

The state will mandate the vaccine in kindergarten through sixth grades once the federal government gives final approval for anyone 5 and older.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA