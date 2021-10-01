California to require all schoolchildren to get COVID-19 shots

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California has announced the nation's first coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoolchildren.

LIVE NOW: Governor @GavinNewsom will make a major announcement & highlight CA’s ongoing work to protect students & school employees who have returned to full, in-person instruction this school year. https://t.co/VwpjQRLhL5 — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) October 1, 2021

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that the mandate won't take effect until the COVID-19 vaccine has received final approval from the U.S. government for various grade levels.

The government has given final approval for the vaccine for anyone 16 and older.

Once final approval comes for anyone 12 and older, the state will mandate vaccines for students in seventh through 12th grades.

The state will mandate the vaccine in kindergarten through sixth grades once the federal government gives final approval for anyone 5 and older.