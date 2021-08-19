Watch

California to tighten rules for indoor events as cases rise

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 24, 2020, file photo, a COVID-19 vaccination record card is shown at Seton Medical Center during the coronavirus pandemic in Daly City, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
COVID-19 vaccination card
Posted at 5:34 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 20:34:55-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is tightening its rules for indoor events.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration announced Wednesday the state will require either proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test within 72 hours to attend an indoor gathering of 1,000 people or more.

California already requires these things for indoor gatherings of 5,000 people or more. The old rule did not require people to show proof. The new rule does.

It takes effect Sept. 20 and will be in place through at least Nov. 1.

State officials say they will evaluate the rule by Oct. 15 to decide if it should be extended.

