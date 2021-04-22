Watch

California's public universities to require COVID-19 vaccine

Posted at 2:33 PM, Apr 22, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two of the nation’s largest university systems say they intend to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all students, faculty and staff on University of California and California State University campuses this fall once the Food and Drug Administration gives formal approval.

Thursday’s joint announcement from the 10-campus UC system and the 23-campus CSU is the largest of its kind in U.S. higher education.

It would affect more than 1 million students and employees across 33 university campuses.

Several U.S. colleges and universities have said they plan to require the vaccination on campuses this fall.

