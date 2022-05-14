COVID-19 outbreaks increasing in San Luis Obispo Co.

COVID-19 outbreaks have been increasing in recent weeks in San Luis Obispo County, according to public health officials.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department says its team is responding to about 10 outbreaks countywide in congregate living settings, which include places like skilled nursing and correctional facilities along with residential care.

The California Men’s Colony is reporting 13 COVID-19 cases among staff members within the last two weeks but none among inmates.

Atascadero State Hospital reports that fewer than 11 patients are currently testing positive for COVID-19. There are 11 cases listed among staff.

While public health says outbreaks are increasing, they are still well below the number of outbreaks reported earlier this year.

In February, health officials reported 57 in San Luis Obispo County.

A COVID-19 outbreak is classified as three or more cases of COVID-19 being connected within a setting or group.

Last weekend, an OperaSLO performance was canceled due to a company-wide COVID-19 outbreak.

