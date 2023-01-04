COVID-19 Paid Sick Leave ends as the new year begins

The California COVID-19 Supplemental Paid Sick Leave and Exclusion Pay are no more; both expired on December 31, 2022.

That means workers will no longer have the 40 hours of COVID-19-specific paid leave available from the State of California. However, if someone was sick before the deadline and a recipient, they may continue on the leave.

According to the State of California Department of Industrial relations:

It is important to note that workers taking 2022 SPSL as of December 31, 2022 could have continued to take the leave they were on even if the entitlement extended past December 31, 2022.





“I had COVID in March of 2021, so as someone who got to benefit from that, I feel like it's a good idea and I'm really sad to hear that they're expiring," said Addison Maijala, Templeton resident.

The California Office of Administrative Law may approve non-emergency COVID-19 prevention regulations this month.

According to Cal/OSHA, those regulations would stay in effect for two years. One of the regulations includes:

The COVID-19 Prevention regulations do not require employers to pay employees while they are excluded from work. Instead, the regulations require employers to provide employees with information regarding COVID-19 related benefits they may be entitled to under federal, state, or local laws; their employer’s leave policies; or leave guaranteed by contract.



“I understand a lot of people really needed that pay and so I feel bad if they're, you know, people that are still in need of it because of that situation,” said Mark Kyle, San Luis Obispo resident.

The XBB 1.5 COVID-19 variant now comprises about 40% of COVID cases in the United States, according to NBC, doubling in the past couple of weeks.

The variant is made up of two Omicron variants fused together with significantly more mutations than other variants, according to Dr. Thomas Vendegna, the Chief Medical Officer for French Hospital Medical Center.

“The symptoms are pretty much the same that we can tell so far, you know. It's mainly respiratory, like cold-like symptoms. And then, you know, some people get it more severe with bronchitis and pneumonia and things like that,” he said.

Dr. Vendegna does anticipate a surge as classes resume and more people head back to the office.

“It's not so much because the XBB variant is causing more disease itself, it's more because we had the holidays and people are mingling more,” he added.

However, he says he feels the tripledemic may be less of a danger now.

“The good news is influenza seems to have peaked and is slowly coming down or flattening, so that's nice. I don't like having the double bump and then the triple bump was the RSV infections with the kids. That is actually clearly decreasing,” Dr. Vendegna said.

He continues to recommend people mask up, test for COVID-19 frequently, and stay home if you are not feeling well.