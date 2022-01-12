COVID-19 test result delays frustrate San Luis Obispo County residents

As COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County continue to rise, more people are getting tested and some community members are seeing a delay in test results.

SLO County resident Maggie Dunn Fry is no stranger to delayed test results. Her son took a home test on January 5 that was positive, but they decided to get tested at the San Luis Obispo Airport to receive proper documentation for the closure of their at-home daycare.

They are still waiting for their results.

“He was in Thursday morning and we’ve just been checking our emails constantly and filled out the form that we hadn’t received the results yet, but nothing came back," said Dunn Fry.

COVID Clinics is the contractor for the testing site at the airport. Their website includes a missing test result form where individuals can report their delayed test results.

County testing sites are also seeing a delay in results and public health officials say it’s due to the increased demand for COVID-19 testing.

“If you received a test from one of our testing sites and your wait time for results is longer than 4-5 business days, we recommend you contact LHI (the contractor that runs the testing sites) and see if there has been a problem with your particular test results,“ a San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials told KSBY.

Other community members say they are also seeing test result delays after going to an urgent care clinic.

“I started having symptoms and I went to urgent care, took a test and it took them six days to get results back to me," said SLO County resident Laceey Utter. “It was kind of frustrating because if I was positive then I didn’t know for a really long time."

If you took a COVID-19 test at a San Luis Obispo County testing site and have not received your results, you can call (888) 643-1123.

If you had a test done at the SLO Airport and have not received your results, you can visit this website for more information.