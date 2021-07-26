Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

COVID-19 testing sites on the Central Coast may see an increase in patients after state's announcement

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
COVID TESTING FOR GINA.00_00_16_00.Still001.jpg
Posted at 4:37 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 19:37:57-04

With the announcement that California will require state employees and health care workers to provide COVID-19 vaccine verification or get tested weekly, many testing centers across the Central Coast could see more people coming in for tests.

State employees and health care workers will need to have proof of vaccination in August or they’ll have to undergo a weekly COVID-19 test and wear their masks to work.

According to the state, health care workers might be subject to testing twice a week, depending on whether they work in areas that require patient care and patient encounters.

This comes as the state is seeing a surge of COVID-19 cases and increasing hospitalizations. Health officials say the delta variant now accounts for 83% of COVID-19 cases statewide and the majority of new cases are among people who are unvaccinated.

Santa Barbara County currently offers COVID-19 testing at a few locations.

Sites like the Santa Maria Fairpark accept walk-ins as well as the American Medical Response Center and the Goleta Valley Community Center.

In San Luis Obispo County, testing sites at Paso Robles Centennial Park and the San Luis Obispo Veterans Hall also accept walk-ins.

County sites aren't the only places people can get tested. There are more than a dozen urgent care centers that might also see an uptick in patients.

San Luis Obispo Med Stop Urgent Care Doctor Brian Roberts says getting state workers tested once a week could be a challenge.

"So they might have to do on-site testing. If they are having those employees go out and get tested outside of work, that will be quite challenging and we will help any way we can but that will be difficult,” Dr. Roberts said.

He adds his care center provides three different types of COVID-19 testing options.

Exact details on how state employers are going to handle weekly testing is still unclear.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA