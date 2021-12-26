Watch

COVID-19 variant disrupts holiday travel but not shopping

Nam Y. Huh/AP
FILE - A shopper shops at a retail store in Glenview, Ill., Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Holiday sales rose at the fastest pace in 17 years, even as shoppers grappled with higher prices, product shortages and a raging new COVID-19 variant in the last few weeks of the season, according to one spending measure. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
Posted at 1:14 PM, Dec 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-26 16:14:40-05

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The latest COVID-19 variant is upending holiday plans for tens of thousands of travelers — but it didn’t do much damage to holiday shopping.

Airlines canceled hundreds more flights Sunday, citing staffing problems tied to COVID-19, as the nation’s travel woes extended beyond Christmas.

There was no clear indication when normal schedules would resume.

But shoppers shrugged off the omicron variant, and holiday sales rose at the fastest pace in 17 years.

Omicron is likely to slow the economy’s unexpectedly strong rebound from last year’s coronavirus recession and could add more heat to already simmering inflation. But it’s not yet clear how deep the hurt will go or how long it will last.

