Cruise ship docks in San Francisco with COVID-19 cases

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Eric Risberg/AP
People stand on a pier outside the Ruby Princess cruise ship and wait to be picked up in San Francisco, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2021. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a cruise ship that docked in San Francisco on Thursday after a dozen vaccinated passengers tested positive for coronavirus. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Posted at 4:57 PM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 19:57:24-05

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A cruise ship that docked in San Francisco Thursday is under observation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after a dozen vaccinated passengers tested positive for coronavirus.

The Port of San Francisco said the results followed a random testing of 25% of the passengers aboard the 10-day cruise to Mexico, and the affected individuals are either asymptomatic or experiencing mild symptoms.

The news comes as the omicron variant drives extremely high infection levels in the cruise industry, prompting the CDC to either investigate or observe nearly 100 vessels.

San Francisco is asking cruise ships to test passengers who have not received their second doses or booster shots before letting them come ashore.

