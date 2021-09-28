SLO County adds 194 new cases, no new COVID deaths

San Luis Obispo County has added 194 new coronavirus cases to its count since last Friday.

No new deaths from COVID-19 have been recorded in the county since Friday.

Currently, there are 1,052 active cases in the county. 1,021 people are recovering at home, and 31 people are currently hospitalized with coronavirus. Four county residents are being treated for COVID in the ICU.

The county has recorded 27,951 positive cases and 324 deaths from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

County public health officials say that 437 new cases have been reported in the past week, and the current 14-day case average is 63.

63 cases were reported in the county on Friday. 39, 48 and 44 cases were reported on Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday, respectively.

The case rate across SLO County, which measures spread by the number of cases per 100,000 people, has been declining in the past weeks. On Sept. 21, the case rate was 24.2. Just three weeks prior, the case rate peaked at 56.6.

According to current health data, county residents who are not fully vaccinated have made up 76.9% of positive cases, 85.5% of hospitalizations and 79.0% of deaths from COVID.

No-cost COVID tests are available at four sites in San Luis Obispo County, including at the Veterans Memorial Building in Morro Bay.

To set up a testing appointment, you can visit emergencyslo.org, and to set up a free vaccine appointment, you can visit myturn.ca.gov.