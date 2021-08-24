Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Data breach exposes student requests for vaccine exemptions

items.[0].image.alt
Jenny Kane/AP
Computer keyboard
Posted at 8:12 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 23:12:35-04

CHICO, Calif. (AP) — Personal information from students at a California college who requested a religious exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine has been posted online after an apparent data breach.

The Sacramento Bee reports Monday that the records from about 130 students at California State University, Chico were dumped on an anonymous internet message board.

A commenter on the site linked to a spreadsheet with detailed explanations from students who had asked to be exempted from receiving the vaccine in order to attend the college.

The school says it's investigating.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA