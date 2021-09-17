Watch

FDA panel is first key test for Biden COVID-19 booster plan

Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos Community Care at a COVID-19 extracts the last bit of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine out of a vial so as not to waste it at a vaccination site at the Corsi Houses in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York. An untold number of Americans have managed to get COVID-19 booster shots even though the U.S. government hasn't approved them. They're doing so by taking advantage of the nation’s vaccine surplus and loose tracking of those who have been fully vaccinated. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
Posted at 6:50 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 09:50:41-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Government advisers are debating whether to recommend extra doses of the Pfizer vaccine, a key step toward the Biden administration's plan to dispense COVID-19 booster hots to most Americans.

Scientists inside and outside the U.S. government have been divided in recent days over the need for boosters and who should get them.

A panel of Food and Drug Administration advisers will vote Friday on the safety and effectiveness of boosters.

If the FDA approves the extra doses a separate committee convened by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will debate who should get boosters and when.

