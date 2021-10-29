Four new COVID-19 deaths reported in San Luis Obispo County, 177 new cases

San Luis Obispo County Public Health officials on Friday reported 177 new cases of COVID-19 since their last report on Tuesday.

Four additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported. SLO County has had a total of 343 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Twenty-one San Luis Obispo County residents are reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19, including four patients who are in the ICU.

Since the start of the pandemic, San Luis Obispo County has recorded a total of 29,361 positive cases.

Currently, health officials say there are 346 known active cases in the county.

The health department released updated information Friday about the vaccine status of local COVID-19 cases. Since June 15, residents who are not fully vaccinated have made up nearly 77.7% of all cases, nearly 82.7% of hospitalizations, and 75.3% of deaths.

To schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, visit myturn.ca.gov. For information on mobile and pop-up vaccine clinics in San Luis Obispo County, click here.

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public at the old train station in Paso Robles, the San Luis Obispo Veteran's Hall, and at 1336 Ramona Ave. Unit A in Grover Beach. All three locations are open at different days throughout the week. They are all open Saturday from 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Click here to register for an appointment. A limited number of walk-ins are being accepted.

Local urgent cares and many pharmacies also offer testing, but health officials say some facilities have seen an increase in testing appointments, so calling ahead is encouraged.

SLO County Public Health reports COVID-19 case data twice a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays.

To learn more about San Luis Obispo County's coronavirus response, visit readyslo.org.