Grover Beach and Morro Bay COVID-19 testing sites close today as case count declines

County COVID-19 Testing Sites in Grover Beach and Morro Bay are closing today, as virus cases and transmission continue to decline.

County officials are consolidating current testing locations to meet lowered demand, and the Grover Beach and Morro Bay sites are closing today at 11 a.m.

County testing sites in San Luis Obispo and Paso Robles will remain open, though the Paso Robles location is moving. Starting June 28, testing in Paso Robles will be available in Centennial Park (600 Nickerson Dr), a move from the current site at the Paso Robles Event Center.

The Veterans Hall testing site in San Luis Obispo (801 Grand Ave.) will remain open.

Testing is also available through health care providers and at pharmacies across San Luis Obispo County.

“As more people get vaccinated and our case count drops, the demand for testing has dropped as well,” says County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “I’m glad COVID-19 transmission has slowed enough that we can consolidate our testing sites. However, COVID-19 is still spreading in SLO county. Please stay vigilant and get tested if you have symptoms.”

Borenstein emphasizes that the available vaccines are safe and effective.

“Because the vaccines are so effective, those who are fully vaccinated generally do not need to quarantine or get tested if they have been exposed to COVID-19 and do not have any symptoms,” she says.

No-cost testing appointments can be made in-person at a SLO County testing location. For a list of other providers offering testing in the county, visit www.EmergencySLO.org/testing.

You can schedule a no-cost COVID-19 vaccine appointment by visiting www.my.turn.ca.gov or calling (833) 422-4255.