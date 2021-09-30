Watch

It's flu vaccine time, even if you've had your COVID shots

Associated Press
Posted at 7:07 AM, Sep 30, 2021
Health experts are worried Americans might have vaccination fatigue, but they still want you to get your flu shot.

Masking and other precautions against the coronavirus had an added bonus last winter as flu cases dropped to historically low levels.

But with schools and businesses reopened, international travel resuming and far less masking this fall, flu could make a comeback.

Annual flu vaccination is recommended for nearly everyone starting at age 6 months. And people eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine or booster can get a flu shot at the same time.

