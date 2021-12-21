It's not too late to get your booster before the holidays

The holidays are right around the corner and with millions of people expected to travel, in order to stay safe, it might be time for you to get your booster shot.

If it has been longer than 6 months since your second dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer, you could be eligible to get a booster.

Now that the omicron variant has been confirmed in San Luis Obispo County, health officials say now is the perfect time to get your shot.

If you are looking for a COVID vaccine or booster both Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties have clinics where you can usually walk-in:

CHC Templeton; 1330 Las Tablas Road, Templeton, CA 93465 / (805) 542-6700

Walk-ins: Friday 8am-5pm. Vaccines Available for ages 18 or older: Moderna, J&J

By appointment: Pfizer for ages 5-17 years



1330 Las Tablas Road, Templeton, CA 93465 / (805) 542-6700 Walk-ins: Friday 8am-5pm. Vaccines Available for ages 18 or older: Moderna, J&J By appointment: Pfizer for ages 5-17 years CHC Fair Oaks; 1057 E Grand Ave, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 / (805) 270-1700

Walk-ins: Friday 8am-3:45pm. Vaccines Available: Moderna, J&J: ages 18 or older

By appointment: Pfizer: ages 12-17 years



1057 E Grand Ave, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420 / (805) 270-1700 Walk-ins: Friday 8am-3:45pm. Vaccines Available: Moderna, J&J: ages 18 or older By appointment: Pfizer: ages 12-17 years CHC Santa Maria Way; 2801 Santa Maria Way, Suite C, Santa Maria CA 93454 / (805) 934-5400

Walk-ins: Friday 8am-5pm. Vaccines Available for ages 18 or older: Moderna, J&J

By appointment: Pfizer for ages 12-17 years



For other locations, you can always head to myturn.ca.gov and make an appointment there.

Many local pharmacies are also offering the vaccine, we reached out to Rite Aid, Walgreens, Vons, and CVS, but only CVS returned our request for comment.

"We continue to strongly encourage patients to make a vaccination appointment at CVS.com, on the CVS app or at MinuteClinic.com, so they can identify locations with the vaccine type they are looking for and schedule a convenient time and location. Same-day or walk-in vaccination appointments may be possible, but are subject to local demand. We currently have Pfizer and Moderna available at our participating CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations."

If you are trying to make an appointment for your booster shot and do not see the same type of vaccine as your original available, it is safe to book a different vaccine type.

"Mix-and-matching of vaccine boosters is not only perfectly safe and acceptable but is often preferred. The booster dose of a different vaccine gives the body a chance to develop immunity to slightly different parts of the COVID-19 virus, no matter what variant is going around," said Steve Clarke, Community Health Centers of the Central Coast medical director.