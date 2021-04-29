Watch

Johnson & Johnson vaccine to resume in SLO County

FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Posted at 6:15 PM, Apr 28, 2021
Johnson & Johnson vaccine administration is resuming in San Luis Obispo County following a recommendation from the California Department of Health.

The report with more information from the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup was released April 26 and concluded that the vaccine is safe and effective.

On April 13, the CDC and FDA recommended a temporary pause on the J&J vaccine after reports of side effects, including a serious blood clotting reaction called thrombosis – thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS).

“This pause was an example of how vaccine safety is monitored on a national level, and the thorough and transparent manner with which adverse events are investigated," said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Public Health Officer. "We are happy to have confirmation from multiple entities that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is safe to resume administering locally.”

County officials say they are moving forward with providing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in limited quantities through community vaccination clinics and will distribute additional supplies to local pharmacies.

The county reports that 2,200 doses of the J&J shot have been administered locally and no cases of the serious blood clotting syndrome occurred.

