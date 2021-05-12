Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Kids 12-15 years can now receive COVID-19 vaccine in SLO County

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY stock image
vaccine
Posted at 4:38 PM, May 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-12 19:38:18-04

San Luis Obispo County residents 12 years of age and older can now get vaccinated against COVID-19.

County health officials made the announcement Wednesday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended making Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine available to those ages 12 to 15, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) expansion of the vaccine's existing emergency use authorization to include this age group.

The vaccine was previously available to those aged 16 and older.

Vaccinations are available at county community clinics and local pharmacies.

To schedule an appointment, visit MyTurn.ca.gov or call the California COVID-19 hotline at (833) 422-4255 for assistance.

Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The county clinics in Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo are now accepting walk-ins, but these clinics will close on June 4.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA