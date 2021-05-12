Kids 12-15 years can now receive COVID-19 vaccine in SLO County

San Luis Obispo County residents 12 years of age and older can now get vaccinated against COVID-19.

County health officials made the announcement Wednesday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended making Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine available to those ages 12 to 15, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) expansion of the vaccine's existing emergency use authorization to include this age group.

The vaccine was previously available to those aged 16 and older.

Vaccinations are available at county community clinics and local pharmacies.

To schedule an appointment, visit MyTurn.ca.gov or call the California COVID-19 hotline at (833) 422-4255 for assistance.

Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The county clinics in Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles, and San Luis Obispo are now accepting walk-ins, but these clinics will close on June 4.