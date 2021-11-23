Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

"Know before you go." Here is where you can get a rapid COVID-19 test before Thanksgiving

items.[0].image.alt
Amr Nabil/AP
Saudi health worker, Wedad Modaifen collects a swab sample for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at drive-through testing center, at King Abdulaziz University in Jiddah, Saudi Arabia Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Amr Nabil)
COVID-19 test
Posted at 6:51 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 21:51:47-05

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is hosting two pop-up COVID-19 testing events Wednesday.

Health officials are urging residents to "know before you go" by getting a COVID-19 test before gathering this Thanksgiving so "you can bring peace of mind-not the virus-to your celebration."

Community members can receive a free COVID-19 rapid test before the holiday while supplies last.

One pop-up test location will be at the Atascadero Lake Park Bandstand from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. and the second location is in Grover Beach at the 16th Street Park from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Tests are available to the first 250 people age two and older at each site; those under age 18 will need consent from a parent or guardian.

Health officials from the public health department and Medical Reserve Corps volunteers will be providing the tests for community members.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA