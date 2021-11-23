"Know before you go." Here is where you can get a rapid COVID-19 test before Thanksgiving

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is hosting two pop-up COVID-19 testing events Wednesday.

Health officials are urging residents to "know before you go" by getting a COVID-19 test before gathering this Thanksgiving so "you can bring peace of mind-not the virus-to your celebration."

Community members can receive a free COVID-19 rapid test before the holiday while supplies last.

One pop-up test location will be at the Atascadero Lake Park Bandstand from 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. and the second location is in Grover Beach at the 16th Street Park from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Tests are available to the first 250 people age two and older at each site; those under age 18 will need consent from a parent or guardian.

Health officials from the public health department and Medical Reserve Corps volunteers will be providing the tests for community members.