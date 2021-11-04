Local doctors' offices offer new treatment for COVID-19 for those already infected

Some doctors’ offices are working with San Luis Obispo County on a different way to fight COVID-19 using Monoclonal Antibody Therapy.

This treatment is for people who already have COVID. Treatment can take about an hour. The doctors want to make sure there aren't any red flags or allergic reactions.

Dr. Timothy Jones owns Regenerative Mind Body in Avila Beach where he administers Monoclonal Antibody Therapy.

While the doctor’s office the KSBY team visited is a private practice, Jones is working with the San Luis Obispo Public Health Department.

“The monoclonal antibodies are for people at higher risk, which are people over 65," Jones said.

It is also for people with other medical conditions that put them at higher risk. Conditions can include diabetes and heart disease.

However, only people with mild to moderate symptoms can get the treatment.

Discussing the monoclonal antibodies, Jones explained, "They're really good because it actually binds to the spike protein of the virus. So it doesn't enter in to the cell. Now if you're too sick, the efficacy is not good."

Jones said it is best to get the treatment within 10 days of getting a COVID diagnosis.

Patients can receive the monoclonal antibody therapy through four shots, or treatment can be given through a vein.

The medicine is free through the state, Jones said, though there are costs to get the treatment administered.

"From the county health department, the administration is $416," he said.

According to the County of San Luis Obispo, people looking for treatment can visit Halcyon Laser and Surgery Center in Arroyo Grande and the Community Health Center of the Central Coast, in addition to Regenerative Mind Body in Avila Beach.