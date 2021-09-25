Lompoc Valley Medical Center administering Pfizer Covid-19 boosters starting Friday

One medical center on the Central Coast is already administering the Covid-19 booster shot.

Lompoc Valley Medical Center (LVMC) health officials say they’ve been preparing for the approval of the COVID-19 booster shot. which is why they were able to start vaccinating residents the day after its approval.

"We wanted to make sure that as and when that was authorized that we would be ready to go,” said LVMC Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Naishadh Buch.

On Friday LVMC staff were not only vaccinating those with existing appointments, but they were also accepting walk-ins for those who wanted the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot.

"I knew the hospital was doing the vaccines and hopefully the boosters so we came down to get those, we have a trip coming up next month so we wanted to be as protective as we could be,” said Vicki Andersen, who received her booster shot.

According to the CDC, the eligible group includes those who are 65 years or older and residents in long-term care facilities as well as those suffering from underlying medical conditions and at high risk of being exposed to the virus at work.

"Being a doctor I'm aware of the befits and the need for this especially with Pfizer and the severity of this illness in our world and country,” said Gilbert Andersen who also received a booster shot on Friday.

What does this mean now to the definition of "fully vaccinated?"

A statement by the CDC director says in part:

“We are not changing the definition right now of fully vaccinated. I think we need to have more experience with our third shot and have more people eligible and recommended to receive it before we change that definition."

- CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky

The booster shot has to be given at least six months after people get their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine according to the CDC.

"As soon as we get an idea of the level of interest then we will open up clinics next week for boosters and people can go into my turn and make appointments for the booster shots,” Buch said.

As of right now, Pfizer is the only one approved for booster shots. Moderna already submitted its application for emergency approval and Johnson & Johnson hasn’t applied yet but has submitted data.