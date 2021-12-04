Lompoc Valley Medical Center seeing significant rise in vaccinations

People showing up to get vaccinated at the Lompoc Valley Medical Center has risen to nearly ten times the normal amount.

Since December of 2020, weekly vaccination clinics have been put on for the public at the Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

At least eight states, including California, now have cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The latest data from the CDC shows people are getting vaccinated at a much more rapid rate.

“We have had a very large response and I think people are very concerned about the Omicron variant,” said Lompoc Valley Medical Center Lead Clinical Pharmacist, Chad Signorelli.

With the CDC opening boosters for everyone over the age of 18, more people are getting their full vaccinations.

“I do believe we’ve had that huge uptick because of the new variant,” said Lompoc Valley Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer, Yvette Cope.

COVID-19 vaccinations spiked late this week as more cases of the Omicron variant are being detected in the United States.

“We’ve been really having maybe 50 appointments a day, maybe 100 appointments a day on our longer days,” said Signorelli.

Signorelli said the medical center had 417 appointments scheduled Friday and had about 100 walk-ins.

“The majority, probably 90 percent, are getting their boosters,” said Signorelli.

Both healthcare employees and volunteers are helping speed up operations at the Lompoc Valley Medical Center.

“We have an amazing team here, we have about six blue coats we call that are volunteers, have been on their feet all day helping,” said Cope.

“Our blue coat volunteers are helping check people in, they’re helping people complete the forms, they’re helping get all the information needed,” said Signorelli.

“I’ve been really excited to see so many people coming and seeing the numbers changing,” said Lompoc Valley Medical Center volunteer Glenda Garrard.

The goal for the medical center is to vaccinate as many people as possible in a timely manner.

“Our staff has been great, I think everyone has stepped up and volunteered to vaccinate and we’ve had no lack of people wanting to help,” said Signorelli.

“We are a community hospital, and we are here to help them and keep them out of the hospital,” said Cope.

To schedule an appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov.