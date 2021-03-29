Looking to get vaccinated in Santa Barbara County? Lots of appointments still available at Lompoc COVID-19 clinic

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center in Lompoc, and as of Monday afternoon, there were still a lot of open appointment slots.

Appointments at the Lompoc location are available every day through Saturday, April 3. Most of the open appointments are in the afternoon or early evening.

Only first-dose Pfizer vaccines are available at this clinic.

Those currently eligible for the vaccine in Santa Barbara County are health care workers, residents 50 years of age and older, people ages 16-64 who are at high risk because of a severe medical condition or disability, and workers in the education/childcare, food/agriculture, and emergency services sectors.

To register, visit the County Public Health website, or call 211 and select option 4 for assistance.

Public Health officials plan to move the vaccination clinic to Santa Maria starting Monday, April 5, and to Santa Barbara starting Monday, April 12.

Officials say they expect to deliver 9,450 doses of the vaccine through these clinics, which were made possible due to an increased supply that came out of the county's participation in the Health Center COVID-19 Vaccine Program.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.