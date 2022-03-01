Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

Los Angeles County likely to drop indoor mask order Friday

Virus Outbreak California
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - Patrons stand in line to order at Philippe the Original restaurant in Los Angeles, on Feb. 25, 2022. Los Angeles County is set to lift its indoor mask mandate this week as coronavirus case rates and hospitalizations plummet, the county's top health official said Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Virus Outbreak California
Posted at 3:48 PM, Mar 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-01 18:48:30-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County is set to lift its indoor mask mandate this week as coronavirus case rates and hospitalizations plummet.

Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said Tuesday that California’s most populous county would likely issue a revised health order that would take effect Friday and align with new state guidelines.

Ferrer told the county’s Board of Supervisors that it would still be recommended but not required for vaccinated and unvaccinated residents to wear face coverings in public indoor settings.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA