Mask mandate struck down by a federal judge for public transportation

A federal judge from Florida struck down a national maks mandate on airplanes and other forms of public transportation. Opinions on the latest ruling are mixed.

“It’s really a terrible, terrible decision. I flew here last week from New Mexico and I was really happy the mask mandate was in place," said Melinda Hess.

“I feel completely comfortable about that. I think it’s time. I think COVID showed it’s nothing more than the flu and it’s time to go back to normal," said Dolev Schlomovich.

The U.S. district judge ruled the mask mandate would be lifted because the CDC failed to justify its decision and did not follow proper procedures in extending the ban. According to the New York Times, the four largest airlines announced they would stop requiring masks, with Delta releasing this statement: "effective immediately, masks are optional for all airport employees, crew members and customers inside U.S. airports and onboard all aircraft domestically, as well as on most international flights."

During a briefing on Monday, the White House Press Secretary said the Department of Homeland Security and CDC is reviewing the decision.

“The CDC recommended continuing the order for additional time, two weeks, to be able to assess the latest science and keep with its responsibility to protect the American people. So this is obviously a disappointing decision," said Jen Psaki.

Some travelers we talked with said they will continue to wear a mask regardless of the rules.

“I feel like when you’re traveling and you’re doing stuff like that then you should wear a mask cause you have to be cautious because people come from different parts of the world," said Audrey Harris.

For other travelers, they say they welcome the change. The CDC had extended the travel mask mandate for 15 days expiring on May 3 and continues recommending wearing a mask in public transit.

TSA officially announced it will stop enforcing the mask mandate on public transportation and transportation hubs.