Watch

Coronavirus

Actions

New hurdle for COVID-19 home testing -- the holiday season

items.[0].image.alt
Ted S. Warren/AP
Boxes of BinaxNow home COVID-19 tests made by Abbott and QuickVue home tests made by Quidel are shown for sale Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at a CVS store in Lakewood, Wash., south of Seattle. After weeks of shortages, retailers like CVS say they now have ample supplies of rapid COVID-19 test kits, but experts are bracing to see whether it will be enough as Americans gather for Thanksgiving and new outbreaks spark across the Northern and Western states. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Home Tests Virus Outbreak
Posted at 1:22 PM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 16:22:19-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — Holiday season could strain COVID-19 home test supplies as more Americans try to screen themselves before Thanksgiving and other family gatherings.

After weeks of shortages, retail chains like CVS say they have restocked supplies of home tests, which deliver results in about 15 minutes.

But experts warn that a winter surge could easily overwhelm inventory, especially as colder weather and holiday gatherings spark new outbreaks across much of the U.S.

Testing efforts by large companies and school districts could also mean fewer rapid tests for consumers.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coronavirus Resources and Information

San Luis Obispo County COVID-19 Statistics San Luis Obispo County Testing Information San Luis Obispo County Vaccine Information Santa Barbara County COVID-19 Statistics Santa Barbara County Testing Information Santa Barbara County Vaccine Information Tracking COVID-19 in CA