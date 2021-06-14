No new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Santa Barbara Co.

Santa Barbara County Health officials reported zero new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Over the weekend, 11 new cases were reported on Saturday and five were reported on Sunday, bringing the county's total to 34,577 confirmed cases.

Health officials say there are 31 known active cases in the community. Eleven people are hospitalized, including four patients who are in the ICU. Health officials say 34,094 people have recovered.

Santa Barbara County has had 452 deaths attributed to the virus.

Breakdown of cases by location:



Santa Maria - 11,632

Santa Barbara - 6,508

Lompoc - 3,839

Orcutt - 1,859

Goleta - 1,822

Carpinteria and South County unincorporated areas (Montecito, Summerland) - 1,408

Isla Vista - 1,329

Guadalupe and North County unincorporated areas (Sisquoc, Casmalia, Garey, Cuyama, New Cuyama) - 1,302

Unincorporated Goleta Valley and Gaviota - 1,231

Lompoc federal prison - 1,094

Santa Ynez Valley (Solvang, Buellton, Santa Ynez, Los Alamos, Los Olivos, Ballard) - 1,047

TESTING

Multiple free community coronavirus testing sites are open in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Santa Barbara, and Goleta.

Appointments are required at those locations. Click here for information on how to make an appointment.

Walk-in-only testing is available at the Isla Vista Theater from noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

VACCINATIONS

All Santa Barbara County residents 12 years of age and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. For details on how to make an appointment or find a walk-in clinic, click here.

For more information on the county's COVID-19 response, visit publichealthsbc.org.