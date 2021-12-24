Watch

Omicron blamed for up to 70% of cases in parts of California

Richard Vogel/AP
People stand in the rain as they wait in line for a COVID-19 test in Beverly Hills, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)
Posted at 11:54 AM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 14:54:07-05

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California health officials say the highly contagious omicron variant is evident in 50% to 70% of new coronavirus cases in parts of the most populous state heading into the holidays.

Omicron has become the most common form of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of all cases.

The U.S. recorded its first confirmed omicron infection just three weeks ago in a San Francisco resident who had recently traveled to South Africa.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health said Thursday that cases there are rising three times faster than during the summer delta-fueled surge.

Los Angeles County, the nation’s most populous, on Wednesday reported double the number of cases from Tuesday.

