Omicron casts a new shadow over economy's pandemic recovery

Marta Lavandier/AP
A family and their pets walk through Miami International Airport, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Miami. Public health officials are urging caution as the new omicron variant might become the dominant strain in the U.S. during the holiday break. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Posted at 10:58 AM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 13:58:45-05

Just as Americans and Europeans were eagerly awaiting their most normal holiday season in a couple of years, the omicron variant has unleashed a fresh round of fear and uncertainty — for travelers, shoppers, party-goers and their economies as a whole.

The Rockettes have canceled their Christmas show in New York. Some London restaurants have emptied out as commuters avoid the downtown. Broadway shows are canceling some performances. The National Hockey League suspended its games until after Christmas.

Boston plans to require diners, revelers and shoppers to show proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, bars and stores.

