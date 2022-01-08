Watch

Omicron explosion spurs nationwide breakdown of services

Rick Bowmer/AP
Travelers pass through Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
The explosion in omicron-fueled coronavirus infections has caused a breakdown in basic functions and services across America.

Ambulances in Kansas speed toward hospitals and then suddenly change direction because hospitals are full.

Employee shortages in New York City cause delays in trash and subway services and diminish the ranks of firefighters and emergency medical services.

Airport officials shut down security checkpoints at the biggest terminal in Phoenix and schools across the nation struggle to find teachers for their classrooms.

It's just the latest illustration of how COVID-19 keeps upending life more than two years into the pandemic.

