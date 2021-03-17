Menu

Pioneer Valley football, Righetti water polo games canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak

Posted at 4:09 PM, Mar 17, 2021
More high school sporting events are being canceled due to COVID-19 cases.

The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District says it was advised by public health Wednesday to quarantine the Pioneer Valley High School football team and Righetti High varsity water polo team following confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The district did not say how many players or coaches were impacted.

The decision means Pioneer Valley’s football game Friday against Atascadero will be canceled along with Righetti’s water polo game Saturday.

The news comes a day after Righetti High School's football game also set for Friday was canceled due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The district says COVID-19 testing must be conducted weekly on football and water polo teams due to the COVID-19 tier the county has been in and because both are classified as high-risk sports.

