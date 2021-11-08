Watch

Proof of vax required as strict mandate takes effect in LA

Damian Dovarganes/AP
Erica Adamson, left, verifies a mobile digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record on Tony Lai's iPhone at the Highland Park Yoga in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. A vaccine mandate that is among the strictest in the country takes effect Monday, Nov. 8, in Los Angeles, requiring proof of shots for everyone entering a wide variety of businesses from restaurants to shopping malls and theaters to nail and hair salons. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Posted at 5:57 AM, Nov 08, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Starting Monday, anyone going to a shopping mall, theater, gym, or nail salon in Los Angeles must verify they are vaccinated.

The mandate, among the strictest in the country, requires proof of shots for everyone entering a wide variety of businesses.

Mayor Eric Garcetti, who tested positive for the virus last week, says the rules will encourage people to get vaccinated and make businesses safer for employees and customers.

Business trade groups say the mandate will sow confusion and could present safety concerns for employees tasked with checking customers' vaccination status.

City officials say they won’t start enforcing the rules until Nov. 29.

Fines up to $5,000 could be imposed.

