Rosie O’Donnell's streaming Broadway show raises $600K

Posted: 8:33 PM, Mar 23, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-23 23:33:45-04
2019 Invision
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Presenter Rosie O'Donnell speaks about Madonna at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown on Saturday, May 4, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Rosie O’Donnell's streaming Broadway charity show raised over $600,000 for virus victims. Sunday's show featured Kristin Chenoweth singing “Taylor the Latte Boy,” Gavin Creel singing “You Matter to Me,” Darren Criss singing “Being Alive” and Gloria Estefan singing “There’s Always Tomorrow.”

In other entertainment news, Amazon is giving parents free streaming access to more than 40 children’s shows, including “Pete the Cat” and “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie.”

And actress and singer Rita Wilson posted a video on Instagram over the weekend in which she is seen rapping along to the classic Naughty by Nature 1992 hit “Hip Hop Hooray.”

