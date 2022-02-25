Watch

San Luis Obispo County health officials lift local COVID-19 health emergency

Posted at 11:07 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 14:08:15-05

San Luis Obispo County terminated its local health emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday.

The order had been in place since March 2020 when the first wave of coronavirus cases hit the Central Coast.

The order allowed county health officials to shift employees to emergency response roles. It also streamlined the decision-making process when it comes to implementing local public health policies.

"I very much appreciate the County team, health care professionals, and volunteers who stepped up over a very challenging and divisive couple of years. I also understand the difficult impact the pandemic has had on our community." Said County Administrative Officer Wade Horton. "Moving forward, I hope we can remember how to extend more grace toward one another as fellow community members as we face future challenges."

"While these declarations are no longer needed, the Public Health team and local health care providers continue to respond to this pandemic and provide resources, like vaccines and testing, to help residents protect their health and the health of the community." Said Dr. Borenstein. "We remain ready to respond to future surges."

