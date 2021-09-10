San Luis Obispo County reports 278 new cases, 10 new deaths from COVID-19

San Luis Obispo County has reported 278 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths from the virus since the last report on Tuesday.

Their most recent update came on Friday afternoon.

The 10 people who died from the virus ranged in age from their 40s to their 90s, the county says.

"This is extremely difficult news to share because behind these numbers are treasured friends, family and neighbors," County Health Official Dr. Penny Borenstein said in a press release.

They recorded 278 new COVID cases since Tuesday's update, bringing the total number of cases this week to 623.

Health officials identified 47 positive cases on Wednesday and 145 on Thursday. Health officials had added 86 new cases by Friday afternoon.

There are currently 1,039 active coronavirus cases across the county.

51 county residents are hospitalized with COVID, and 17 are being treated in the ICU.

Currently, 39% of the county's 38 licensed and staffed ICU beds are available.

Since June 15, 2021, SLO County residents who are unvaccinated have made up 76.9% of cases, 85.5% of hospitalizations and 79.0% of deaths.

The current case rate in the county, which measures the number of COVID cases per 100,000 people, is 39.0. It decreased from 56.6, the highest in over a year, recorded on Aug. 30.

The county has recorded a total of 26,766 COVID cases since the start of the pandemic.

Free coronavirus testing is available to the public at the old train station in Paso Robles and at the San Luis Obispo Veteran's Hall. Both locations are open Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Click here to register for an appointment. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Local urgent cares are also offering testing, though health officials urge people to call ahead for availability.

To schedule a free COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov. Information on mobile and pop-up clinics is available here.

SLO County Public Health updates their COVID-19 case data twice per week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.