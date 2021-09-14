San Luis Obispo County reports 303 new cases, 7 deaths from COVID-19

San Luis Obispo County has reported seven new deaths and 303 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.

Tuesday's update brings the number of active cases in the county to 1,098.

Three of the deaths occurred in COVID patients aged 50 to 64. Three deaths occured in patients ages 65 to 84. One recorded death occured in patients ages 85 and up.

41 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 15 in the ICU. 58% of the 38 licensed and staffed ICU beds across the county are available.

105 new COVID cases were recorded on Saturday. 28 were recorded on Sunday, and 87 and 83 have been recorded on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

Since the pandemic began, 301 San Luis Obispo County residents have died due to COVID-19.

San Luis Obispo County has not updated their case rate, or the number of positive cases per 100,000 people, since last week's report.

Since June 15, 76.9% of cases have occurred in people who were not fully vaccinated. Unvaccinated patients account for 85.5% of hospitalizations and 79.0% of deaths across the county in the same timeframe.

To schedule a free COVID-19 vaccine appointment, visit myturn.ca.gov. Information on mobile and pop-up clinics is available here.

SLO County Public Health updates their COVID-19 case data twice per week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.